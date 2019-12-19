Bomb Blast in Turkish-Controlled Area in Syria's North Reportedly Kills 5, Injures 11 - Photos

DAMASCUS/ANKARA (Sputnik) - Five civilians have been killed and eleven more injured after a car bomb explosion hit the village of Tal Half, located in a Turkish-controlled area in northern Syria, the SANA news agency reported on Thursday.

The blast broke out near a municipality building at about noon (10:00 a.m. GMT), causing damage to nearby houses.

The village is situated west to Ras al-Ain – a border town that was captured by Turkey in October during the first days of its offensive against Kurdish militias in Syria. The nearby areas have since been rocked by a string of deadly car bomb blasts, blamed by Ankara on Kurdish militants, whom it views as terrorists.

This time, the Turkish Defense Ministry similarly accused Kurdish militants of committing the attack, which, it said, had left five people – including three children – killed.

First images from the scene of the attack have emerged online.