Register
19:16 GMT +319 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The U.S. Treasury building, Washington D.C.

    US Slaps New Sanctions on Iran Targeting Tehran Revolutionary Court Judges

    © CC0
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    3114
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/106365/90/1063659046.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201912191077634674-us-slaps-new-iran-linked-sanctions-targeting-judges-on-tehran-revolutionary-court---report/

    Earlier Thursday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani revealed that a sanctions-happy Washington had slapped his country with over 90 sets of restrictions against the Iranian state, Iranian companies and Iranian nationals in the past year-and-a-half alone.

    The United States has imposed sanctions on two top judges on the Revolutionary Court, the Treasury Department said in a press release Thursday.

    According to the Treasury, the designations target Mohammad Moghisseh and Abolghasem Salavati, the heads of two branches of the Tehran Revolutionary Court. The judges have been added to the Treasury's so-called 'specially designated nationals and blocked persons list', a listing comprising literally thousands of names and entities.

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed later Thursday that the US would unveil further sanctions, targeting both current and former officials, over their alleged abuse of protesters. According to Pompeo, the US has accumulated some 36,000 pieces of information about Iran's human rights violations.

    Iran's network of 'revolutionary courts' is the part of the judicial system charged with trying serious crimes including treason, drug smuggling offences, and crimes undermining the country's national security. The courts were established after the Islamic Revolution of 1979, which saw the overthrow of Iran's US-backed government by a coalition of revolutionaries.

    Iran Sanctions

    Earlier in the day, speaking at the Kuala Lumpur Summit of Muslim-majority nations, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on the Muslim world to combine its efforts to end the US's "arrogant domination" of the world's economy and finance, saying the countries should take concrete measures to "free" themselves "from the domination of America's financial system and the US dollar."

    According to Rouhani, the United States has placed more than 90 sanctions measures on Iran since May 2018, when the Trump administration moved to unilaterally withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

    After scrapping the nuclear deal, Washington slapped Tehran with a series of sanctions targeting Iranian individuals, companies, the state, and the country's banking and energy sectors. In addition to targeting Iran, the US threatened to introduce so-called 'secondary sanctions' against countries, companies and individuals doing business with the Islamic Republic, leading to a dramatic decline in Iran's energy exports, an important source of income for the country's budget.

    Iran became racked by violent protests in November over the government's decision to increase fuel prices as part of a programme of increased subsidies for low-income citizens. The protests have led to large-scale street violence, and the deaths of up to several hundred protesters and security personnel.

    In his speech Thursday, Rouhani said that his country's economy had found ways to resist sanctions pressure, with lawmakers presently reviewing a budget that's completely independent of the need for oil exports.

     

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This picture taken on 23 December 2014 shows women in Santa Claus-themed bikinis skiing at a ski resort in Xuchang, central China's Henan province. Ten women wore Santa Claus-themed bikinis to welcome the coming Christmas in temperatures below zero Celsius.
    Santa, Baby! Ladies Show Off Their Kris Kringle Outfits
    The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ ethics have been brought into question following the revelation of a former investment manager-turned-whistleblower’s statement to the IRS which alleged the church funneled money into an investment account rather than its intended purpose.
    More Money, Mormon Problems
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse