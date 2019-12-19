Israel Defence Forces Says Intercepted Rocket Fired From Gaza Strip

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said on Thursday that the national air defence system had intercepted a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip.

“A rocket was fired from #Gaza at Israeli civilians. The rocket was intercepted mid-air by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System,” the IDF wrote on its Twitter page.

2:30am:



A rocket was fired from #Gaza at Israeli civilians.



The rocket was intercepted mid-air by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 19, 2019

Further details of the incident remain unknown.

On 17 December, IDF said they launched an airstrike at an armed man after he approached the border fence from the side of the Gaza Strip. An hour later, another suspected terror attack was thwarted near the Palestinian town of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, where a man was detained for throwing a petrol bomb at Israeli vehicles.

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel. Israel holds Hamas responsible for any attack, coming from the Gaza Strip.