Former Lebanese Education Minister May Become New Prime Minister – Reports

On Monday, Lebanese President Michel Aoun postponed parliamentary consultations to appoint a new prime minister until Thursday. The first round of the consultations with lawmakers was scheduled to take place on 7 December but the talks were delayed because then frontrunner, businessman Samir Khatib, withdrew his candidacy amid the ongoing protests and political crisis.

The majority of lawmakers chose Diab as the candidate for the post of the prime minister, Al-Mayadeen broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing its political sources. The former education minister is reportedly supported by the Christian parties of Free Patriotic Movement and Marada Movement, as well as by the Shia parties of Hezbollah and Amal Movement.

The protests in Lebanon began on 17 October after the government said it would introduce a tax on internet calls made via the WhatsApp messenger. Despite the measure being scrapped, and Prime Minister Saad Hariri and his cabinet being dismissed, people have remained in the streets to demand economic reforms, specifically in the banking sector.