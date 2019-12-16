Register
13:24 GMT +316 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, left, walks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, with Special Middle East Peace Envoy, former Sen. George Mitchell, behind center, at his residence in Jerusalem, Israel Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2010

    'Two-State is Illusion': Netanyahu's Likud Rival Accuses PM of ‘Countless Overtures’ to Palestinians

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon, Pool
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/104499/24/1044992453.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201912161077587765-two-state-is-illusion-netanyahus-likud-rival-accuses-pm-of-countless-overtures-to-palestinians/

    Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu was unable to form a governing coalition following national elections in April and September, so Israel is now heading for its third vote in less than a year. Following this parliamentary failure, as well as charges of corruption, Netanyahu is facing a leadership challenge from a member of his own party Likud.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s challenger for the Likud party leadership Gideon Sa’ar has accused the PM of making “countless” concessions to the Palestinians over the past ten years in his promotion of a two-state solution, which Sa’ar slammed as an “illusion”, The Jerusalem Post reports.

    “Around the world, the words ‘two-state solution’ remain a kind of ‘certificate of acceptance”, Sa’ar said during the International Institute for Strategic Dialogue conference in Jerusalem on Sunday as quoted by The Jerusalem Post. “I have to tell you this is not a helpful position. It is not a helpful position because the two-state solution is not a solution. It is a two-state illusion”.

    Sa’ar said that negotiations for the two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinian Authority failed to bring about peace, while blaming the Palestinians for never being “interested in ending the conflict”. He also cited a freezing of settlement construction in the West Bank as an example of concessions given to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas by Netanyahu during the last decade.

    “Countless Israeli governments have tried to further this idea of a two-state solution, and it has never been met by anything other than Palestinian rejection. Even Netanyahu has made countless overtures to [Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud] Abbas”, he stated.

    The two-state solution has historically referred to an idea that a Palestinian state could exist independently alongside Israel, although the borders of the projected state remain disputed. In a famous 2009 speech at Bar-Ilan University, Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his support for the creation and existence of a Palestinian state but since then his stance has changed considerably.

    Gideon Sa’ar
    © Photo : Gideon Sa’ar/facebook :
    Gideon Sa’ar

    Sa’ar said during his speech on Sunday that he sees the creation of an autonomous Palestinian entity, potentially in a federation with Jordan, as a possible solution to the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

    “Between the Jordan River and the (Mediterranean) Sea there cannot be another state”, the Likud politician reportedly said.

    This is not the first time that Sa’ar has publicly expressed his opposition to the two-state solution. He recently was among a group of lawmakers who sent a letter to the US warning about the dangers of calling for a two-state solution. The lawmakers said that a possible reference to this idea and the establishment of a Palestinian state was “far more dangerous” than efforts to boycott the Jewish state with the BDS movement.

    Donald Trump’s son-in-law and one of the leading figures in brokering a peace deal between the Israelis and Palestinians, Jared Kushner, also recently said that the US administration would try to avoid referring to the two-state-solution in the upcoming peace plan, while insisting that this idea just  means “different things to different people”.

    “If you say ‘two states’ to the Israelis it means one thing, and if you say ‘two states’ to the Palestinians it means another thing. So we said, ‘let’s just not say it’. Let’s just work on the details of what this means”, Kushner said.

    Netanyahu’s Failures and Likud Leadership Contest

    Benjamin Netanyahu has been under increased scrutiny recently, even from his own party Likud, following his failure to obtain enough seats in Parliament during April and September votes as well as inability to form a coalition government, which paved the way for an unprecedented third national election in less than a year next March. According to some reports, one right-wing Israeli politician also earlier told his associates that his bloc will not “blindly” follow Netanyahu again to form the next government if he is unable to secure enough votes in the upcoming election and will back another candidate to form the government instead.

    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Israel Might Face Accusation in International Court If Netanyahu Annexes Jordan Valley – Report
    Netanyahu is also currently facing charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in three separate corruption cases, allegations he strongly denies.

    All these failures have prompted Gideon Sa’ar to offer his candidacy as a potential replacement for Netanyahu as Likud leader, arguing that only he can “enable Likud to remain in power” following Netanyahu’s divisive agenda and inability to put together a coalition. Although most Likud parliamentarians are currently backing Netanyahu, the future of the party’s top echelons is set to be decided in an upcoming leadership primary on 26 December.

    Tags:
    two-state solution, Mahmoud Abbas, Jared Kushner, Likud party, Donald Trump, Palestinian Authority, Palestine, Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Who's the Fairest of Them All: Miss World 2019 Finale in London
    Who's the Fairest of Them All: Miss World 2019 Finale in London
    Triggered by TIME
    Chilly Climate
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse