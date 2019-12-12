Seven Iraqi Paramilitary Troops Killed in Suicide Bombing Attack - Reports

Three more fighters have been injured, the military said in a statement as quoted by Reuters.

Seven Iraqi paramilitary fighters have been killed in a suicide attack near the city of Samarra north of Baghdad on Thursday, Reuters reported, citing a statement by the military.

Three more fighters were injured in the attack, the statement said, adding that no group has claimed responsibility for it.

Iraqi forces and paramilitary groups, mostly Shi'ite Muslim, are fighting an insurgency by Daesh* militants, who used to have control over the territory two years ago.

*Daesh (also known as IS/ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia