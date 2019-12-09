Israeli Police Searching for Vandals Who Damaged 40 Cars in East Jerusalem - Photo, Video

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli police are investigating acts of vandalism that took place in the Arab quarter of Jerusalem, with at least 40 vehicles being damaged, police said on Monday.

"At least 40 vehicles and [various] building walls were vandalised in [East] Jerusalem's Shuafat neighbourhood. Police are investigating the incident", Israeli police said in a statement, specifying that the disruption occurred on Sunday night.

According to the Times of Israel, the vehicle tires were slashed and graffiti was sprayed on city walls.

An alleged video of the moment has been published on Twitter.

עשרות רכבים בשכונת שועפט ניזוקו, ביניהן גם רכבו של אחיו של מוחמד אבו ח׳דיר. חוסין אבו ח׳דיר: ״המטרה של הקיצוניים שעושים את זה היא להתסיס את השטח. יש סיכוי טוב שעכשיו יחלו התפרעויות בשועפט״ pic.twitter.com/Egzob65nq0 — גלעד כהן Gilad Cohen (@GiladCohenJR) December 9, 2019

Once again extremists vandalized cars and sprayed anti-Arab graffiti last night in East Jerusalem. This hate crime is targeted terrorizing of Arab civilians and should be condemned by everyone in Israel. It always breaks my heart when the Star of David is being used this way. pic.twitter.com/Uzk2AfJXqt — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) December 9, 2019

Israeli police have increased their presence in the Palestinian neighbourhood of Isawiyah since the end of June following violent clashes with local residents. The incidents were provoked by the death of a young Palestinian man, who was shot dead by a policeman after he launched fireworks at the officers during clashes in the neighbourhood.