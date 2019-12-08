Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian Woman After Attempted Stabbing Attack in Hebron - Police

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli border police officers on Sunday arrested a Palestinian woman after an attempted stabbing attack in the city of Hebron in the southwestern part of the West Bank, the police said on Twitter.

"Border police officers arrested the woman near the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron, who tried to attack the officers with a knife. She was arrested at the scene", the statement said.

Nobody was injured as a result of the incident.

The news comes as Israeli servicemen jointly with officers from the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) arrested five Palestinians during overnight raids across the West Bank. The IDF also reported a vast number of illegal weapons seized during the day.

Over the past several months, Israel has been facing a large number of stabbings, in addition to the gun and car attacks, against its troops and civilians by Palestinians, as the tensions in the Gaza Strip escalated amid deadly border protests.

Hebron is the largest city in the West Bank and the second largest in the Palestinian territories after Gaza. The city is divided into two sectors, controlled by the Palestinian Authority and Israel.