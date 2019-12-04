Emmanuel Macron: 'No Consensus Possible' With Turkey on Terrorism Definition

No consensus is possible with Turkey on the definition of terrorism, French President Emmanuel Macron said during a press conference after a NATO summit in London.
"The definition of terrorism - I do not see a possibility of consensus on this issue. We all have agreed that there is no consensus between us on this. Evidently, we are not ready to classify the YPG as a terror group," Macron said.
During a press conference with US President Donald Trump ahead of a NATO summit on Tuesday, Macron said that NATO members do not share the same definition of terrorism.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
