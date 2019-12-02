Turkey Still Undecided on Buying Russia's Su-35 Jets - Defence Industries Directorate

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey is carefully studying the characteristics of the Russian Su-35 fighter jets, but it is too early to speak about the procurement of these aircraft, the head of the country’s Defence Industries Directorate, Ismail Demir, said.

"We are studying Russia's proposal on Su-35. It is now too early to provide any assessments, Of course, Turkey procures technologies and weaponry that meet its interests. However, it is too early to say that we will buy the Su-35. The hard work and analysis are still ahead", Demir said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

According to him, at present, Turkey continues to participate in the program for the production of the United States' newest fighter jet, the F-35. Ankara has been facing risks of being barred from the program after buying Russia's S-400 air defence systems. According to the US, Turkey will be completely removed from the project by late March 2020.

"Turkey’s withdrawal from the program is not in the interests of other project participants. We continue to discuss ways out of this situation. I can’t say anything about the position of the US side, but we are ready for positive dialogue", the official added.

In November, Turkey’s Presidential Security and Foreign Policies Council member Nurin Atesoglu Guney told Sputnik that Turkey would purchase Russian Su-35 fighter jets if Ankara decided the aircraft was the best choice for its military despite the possible impact of such a purchase on relations with the United States.

Following his visit to the MAKS-2019 air show outside Moscow in early September, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed interest in Su-35 and Su-57 fighters. According to the Turkish leader, his country and Russia have discussed Su-35 deliveries, in particular, in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The United States has repeatedly objected to its NATO ally purchasing the Russian-made weaponry, saying that the S-400 is incompatible with NATO security standards and might compromise the operation of the F-35 jets.