Register
16:48 GMT +302 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An Iranian Air Force Lockheed P-3F Orion

    Made in America: Iran’s Military Successfully Flying Old Lockheed Patrol Aircraft

    CC0
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 70
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107746/27/1077462736.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201912021077462516-made-in-america-irans-military-successfully-flying-old-lockheed-patrol-aircraft/

    Despite its arguably aged military arsenal, Iran seems to be pretty good at maintaining American partrollers to keep a keen eye on what’s going on in the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf, which has of late seen a number of tanker attacks.

    The Iranian Air Force’s museum-vintage P-3 Orion patrol planes have proved airworthy, as 11 November saw an Iran-owned Lockheed P-3F Orion pass in close proximity to the US Military Sealift Command dry-cargo vessel USNS Alan Shepard and USS Normandy, an accompanying US Navy cruiser, The National Interest reported.

    Navy photos captured the moment when the four-engine P-3 flew by the ships as they were crossing the Gulf of Oman that separates the Persian Gulf, where multiple tanker attacks have occurred, and the Indian Ocean.

    Iran is known to have bought six P-3Fs from Lockheed starting in 1973. The P-3 at the time was arguably the world’s leading patrol plane, with its high speed and superb low-level handling allowing it to comb maritime space for surface ships and submarines alike.

    According to Scramble, a Dutch aviation magazine, one of six planes (serial 5-8702) crashed in February 1985, with another shortly thereafter written off. However, per evidence cited by Scramble, there are still five patrollers of this kind at the IRIAF’s disposal.

    “So we believe there was no second write-off in 1985", the magazine noted. “There might have been an incident, but the aircraft must have been repaired".

    Meanwhile, judging by some 90 Google Earth pictures (from October 2003 to August 2019) there is one moment where four (not five) P-3Fs were known at the IRIAF base at Shiraz, according to the National Interest.

    Since June 2009, there appear to be three, but in most cases two Orions parked at Shiraz. As of 2013, the IRIAF is assumed to have encountered certain technical issues with their Orions, because between late March 2013 and late January 2014, two aircraft were seen outside the hangars with their position unchanged.

    Whatever the issues, the airplanes seem to mend pretty well: for instance, the US military is known to routinely operate aircraft like P-3s well into their fifth decade and longer. The US Navy, with regard to the P-3s, remains its largest operator, with over 12 active duty patrol squadrons distributed between bases in Florida, Washington, and Hawaii.

    In January 2011, the US Navy revealed that P-3s have been used to hunt down "third generation" narco subs. This is stunning because as recently as July 2009, smugglers were using fully submersible submarines.

    Related:

    Lockheed Martin Unveils Their ‘Low-Observable’ Raider X FARA Design
    American Weapons Giant Lockheed Martin Reportedly Sponsors Anti-Trump Video
    Lockheed Martin Registers Record-large Order Backlog Amid US Military Budget Uncertainty
    Tags:
    patrol, Iran, aircraft, Lockheed Martin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Wouldn't Miss it for the World: Sputnik's Best Photos from November 2019
    Wouldn't Miss it for the World: Sputnik's Best Photos from November 2019
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse