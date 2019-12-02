Register
07:41 GMT +302 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before voting in the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem, Wednesday, May 29, 2019

    Top Contenders Could Replace Netanyahu as Israel’s Prime Minister

    © AP Photo / Sebastian Scheiner
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images//107626/36/1076263697.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201912021077457420-top-contenders-could-replace-netanyahu-as-israels-prime-minister/

    Coalition talks between Netanyahu's Likud and his rival Benny Gantz' Blue and White party ended with yet another deadlock, ten days before the dissolvement of the Israeli parliament. Meanwhile, calls urging the prime minister to step down intensify with thousands gathering in central Tel Aviv on Saturday night calling on the premier to resign.

    Although the Prime Minister doesn't plan to relinquish power, Israeli media has been toying with the idea, discussing options for the day after.

    Options Within the Likud:

    Gideon Saar:

    Coming 5th in Likud's party list, Saar is remembered for initiating several social reforms including the extension of maternity leave for women and introducing paid sick days for parents who absent from work because of their children's sickness. He is also known for playing a pivotal role in increasing the budget dedicated to education, boosting salaries of teachers and handling the African asylum seekers' crisis with an iron fist by opening a Holot detention facility that despite criticism from various human rights groups, received praise from Israel's right-wing circles.

    But for Netanyahu's supporters he will always be remembered as a man who dared to challenge the premier when in 2014 he hampered Netanyahu's attempts to put an end to the institution of the Israeli presidency, and a man who called on the prime minister to step down following the attorney general's announcement to indict him.

    Chances to succeed Netanyahu: It was following these statements that Saar received a barrage of attacks from Netanyahu loyalists within the Likud. 

    Considered a traitor by some Netanyahu supporters, chances that he will be elected to lead the movement are low. The Israeli public doesn't seem to entrust him with the leadership either. According to a recent poll conducted by one of Israel's newspapers Maariv, Likud under Saar gets only 31 seats (out of 120 seat Israeli parliament), compared to 33 seats under Netanyahu. 

    Yuli Edelstein:

    A number one in Likud's party list and only second to Netanyahu himself, Edelstein is known for his tireless efforts to integrate immigrants from the former Soviet Union, helping them not only to find jobs and housing options but also orient themselves in their new environment. As the Knesset Speaker, he is renowned for spearheading a number of projects, including making the Israeli parliament "the greenest" in the world, as well as making it more accessible to people with disabilities and more transparent for ordinary citizens who are now able to get an immediate update on the Knesset's proceedings.

    Chances: Unlike Saar who has been vocal about his intentions to succeed Netanyahu, Edelstein has been holding his cards close to his chest. Despite the fact that Edelstein is considered loyal to the premier, reports suggest that he has been trying to gather the 61 signatures needed to ask the country's president Reuven Rivlin to task him with forming a government. When that failed he was allegedly playing with the idea to put his candidacy forward in the upcoming Likud primaries, but after realizing that the move could destroy his political career (competing with Netanyahu and Saar would be suicidal) he gave up on the idea, opting to head a team of Likud negotiators in an attempt to form a coalition.

    Tzahi Hanegbi:

    One of Likud's most experienced politicians, who during his more than 20 years in politics has filled a number of important posts, ranging from deputy foreign minister to the minister of justice and minister of intelligence and nuclear affairs. Hanegbi was the one who initiated the formation of a national authority that aimed at fighting road accidents, promoted reform of the fuel market and the pavement of the Trans-Israel Highway (highway 6).

    Yet, despite his achievements, Hanegbi hasn't been popular within his own party, landing on 14th place in the party list.

    Chances: Although he vowed loyalty to the premier, Hanegbi did express his intention to compete for the leadership of the Likud after Netanyahu leaves the political arena, indicating that he had no will to go head-to-head with Likud's current leader as long as he remained in power.

    Looking for a replacement?

    But Netanyahu doesn't show signs of giving up on his position that quickly. Yet, realizing that his political days are numbered, in the past he did mention names of people who could lead the country when he is gone. The catch is that they are not on Israel's political map. At least not at the moment.

    One such name is Yossi Cohen, the current head of Israel's foreign intelligence agency - the Mossad. Cohen is believed to have personally directed a January 2018 operation when Israeli spies snuck out thousands of nuclear files from Iran, paving the way for the US decision to pull out from its Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with the Islamic Republic.

    Another name is Ron Dermer, Israel's current ambassador to the US. But the man, who's considered one of Netanyahu's close allies, shies away from politics, preferring to be in the background rather than basking in the glow of the spotlight, so chances that he will change his path are slim.

    Tags:
    prime minister, Israel, Yossi Cohen, Yuli Edelstein, Benjamin Netanyahu
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Wouldn't Miss it for the World: Sputnik's Best Photos from November 2019
    Wouldn't Miss it for the World: Sputnik's Best Photos from November 2019
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse