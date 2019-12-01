Syrian Air Defence Repel Drone Attack on Airport Near City of Hama - Report

Terrorists carried out an artillery attack on residential areas of the southwest and centre of Aleppo, provoking the Syrian Armed Forces to respond with their own strikes on militant positions on 21 November, according to a source from a local forensic team.

Several drones attempted to bomb Hama Military Airport from its northern flank, prompting Syrian forces to activate their air defences, the SANA news agency reported. No casualties have been reported. No further details have been shared.

Militants operating in Hama often shell the city’s airport, prompting return fire by the armed forces.

The report comes after the Syrian Army reportedly repelled an attack by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham [formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia] militants in the east of Idlib province.

Over the past months, terrorists in Syria have increased the intensity of attacks on settlements in the provinces of Hama, Aleppo , and Latakia. Militant groups are reportedly making unsuccessful attempts to attack the positions of the Syrian government army.

The government forces, in turn, have increased the intensity of their strikes against the terrorists in Syria's northwest, targeting warehouses, firing positions, and observation posts belonging to the militants.

The military conflict, which has been raging in Syria since 2011, significantly de-escalated this year and the main priority of the Syrian government and guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire - Russia, Turkey and Iran - is now to ensure the safe return of refugees as well as to reach a political settlement.

