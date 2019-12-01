Protesters Set Iranian Consulate Building in Najaf on Fire for 2nd Time in a Week - Reports

Dozens of demonstrators were injured in clashes with security officers close to the Iranian consulate in Najaf on 28 November.

Demonstrators have reportedly set the Iranian consulate building in the Iraqi city of Najaf on fire for the second time in a week as violent protests rock Iraq’s southern regions.

The reports come after demonstrators broke into the Iranian consulate building in Najaf and torched it a few days ago.

Demonstrations reportedly continued in Basra and Nasiriyah, where the largest oilfields are located. In Kut, Basra, Hilla and Najaf, the protesters held peaceful sit-in demonstrations.

More than 350 people were killed and about 15,000 people have been wounded since the beginning of the protests in southern Iraq. The demonstrators are rallying against corruption, low living standards, and unemployment.

