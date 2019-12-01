Protesters Burn Al-Hakim's Shrine Entrance in Iraq's Najaf - Reports

Previously, demonstrators set a local Iranian consulate on fire, with the staff fleeing the building through a back door, while scores of police officers and protesters were injured in clashes that followed.

Iraqi protesters set fire to the Grand Ayatollah Muhammad Bakir Al-Hakim's shrine in the city of Najaf on Saturday, the Reuters news agency reported. According to the video, which the agency received from an eye-witness, the demonstrators cheered and made video recordings of the burning building.

#Iraq: Someone put fire on a mausoleum in #Najaf, which is for many Shia a holy-like town. pic.twitter.com/YZloHLLZFZ — Ali Özkök (@Ozkok_A) November 30, 2019

Police forces used tear gas to disperse the protesters, the agency added, citing police officers and a demonstrator at the scene.

The incident occurred after Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi submitted his letter of resignation to the Parliament, which will vote on the matter on 1 December.

© REUTERS/ KHALID AL-MOUSILY Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi

Mass protests have engulfed the Middle Eastern nation since early October, with people demanding the government's resignation, economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare, and an end to corruption.