5,000 Protesters in Tel Aviv Demand Netanyahu's Resignation

The Israeli premier has been going through some tough times lately, as he is currently facing criminal charges on corruption, including bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, with three corruption cases in total.

5,000 protesters have gathered at Habima Square, Tel Aviv, demanding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resign, The Times of Israel reported on Saturday.

סורה חושך הלאה השחור.

סורה, מפני האור. pic.twitter.com/f1B8S0WFXR — התנועה לאיכות השלטון (@MovGov) November 30, 2019

The demonstrators were holding signs with slogans "Strong democracy, strong Israel" and "Netanyahu, resign, Israel is more important" written on them.

אנחנו כבר כאן. דורשים ודורשות מנתניהו להתפטר.

תצטרפו אלינו. pic.twitter.com/jpfdbUNZND — התנועה לאיכות השלטון (@MovGov) November 30, 2019

Tonight in #TelAviv thousands of Left wing Israelis will demonstrate at Habima square calling the PM to resign with slogans like “Crime Minister”, I was there last Saturday night and 3k showed up, anti Bibi resentment is the lefts only chance let’s see how many turn up tonight pic.twitter.com/0PVBmml0OS — Oren Rosenfeld (@rosenfeld_oren) November 30, 2019

According to the newspaper, the Movement for Quality Government advocacy group was behind Saturday's rally.

Ex-IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Yair Golan was also captured on photo as he was taking selfies with other demonstrators on Saturday.

שני דברים חשובים עשיתי הערב: הפגנתי למען ממשלה נקיית כפיים המשרתת את הציבור, ולמדתי לעשות סלפי. איך היה הערב שלכם? pic.twitter.com/y3Pbz5a6uq — Yair Golan - יאיר גולן (@YairGolan1) November 30, 2019

Saturday's rally took place just a few days after citizens of Tel Aviv took to streets in support of the Israeli premier on Tuesday. On that occasion, however, only about 2,000-3,000 people took part in the demonstration, mostly elderly supporters of Netanyahu's Likud party.

Meanwhile a few hundred people have come out to support #Netanyahu in #TelAviv tonight. The crowd is mainly older, hardcore Likudniks. Will Bibi be able to fill the square tonight? pic.twitter.com/D1BB016e1p — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) November 26, 2019

On 21 November, Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit pressed charges of corruption against PM Netanyahu, which he dismissed as an "attempted coup" to take power from him.

At the same time, the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, may be dissolved, if the right-wing Likud party, headed by Netanyahu, and the opposition Blue and White alliance, does not manage to form a unity government by the deadline of 11 December.

If a government is not formed, Israel will convene an unprecedented third consecutive snap vote.

In April, Netanyahu's party won the poll but fell short of obtaining the majority needed to form a government. In the second election held in September, the Likud Party also failed to secure a majority in the Knesset.