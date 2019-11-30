Iraqi Prime Minister Submits Resignation to Parliament - Reports

The prime minister has submitted his resignation letter to the parliament, following weeks of protests in Iraq, local media reported.
Adel Abdul Mahdi earlier promised to resign after Iraqi President Barham Salih said that the prime minister was ready to step down amid nationwide protests. This happened shortly after influential Shiite politician Muqtada Sadr, one of the leaders of the Sairoon parliamentary bloc, together with other political parties pushed for a no-confidence vote in the government.
Prior to this, 66 Iraqi officers stood trial for excessive use of force against protesters. According to the Iraqi Health Ministry, the death toll from the protests is currently 400 people.
Nationwide protests in Iraq started in early October, with people demanding the government's resignation, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare, and an end to corruption.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)