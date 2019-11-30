Iraqi Prime Minister Submits Resignation to Parliament - Reports

Iraq’s Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi stated earlier that he had paid heed to the message of the Iraqi Shiite religious authority about the severe situation in the country and the incapability of the authorities to deal with the problem over the last two months.

The prime minister has submitted his resignation letter to the parliament, following weeks of protests in Iraq, local media reported.

Adel Abdul Mahdi earlier promised to resign after Iraqi President Barham Salih said that the prime minister was ready to step down amid nationwide protests. This happened shortly after influential Shiite politician Muqtada Sadr, one of the leaders of the Sairoon parliamentary bloc, together with other political parties pushed for a no-confidence vote in the government.

Prior to this, 66 Iraqi officers stood trial for excessive use of force against protesters. According to the Iraqi Health Ministry, the death toll from the protests is currently 400 people.

Nationwide protests in Iraq started in early October, with people demanding the government's resignation, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare, and an end to corruption.

