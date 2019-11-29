At Least 27 Protesters Shot Dead, 152 Others Wounded in Escalating Iraqi Unrest - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – At least 27 demonstrators have been shot dead and 152 others had been injured amid increasing protest violence in the south of Iraq and the country’s capital of Baghdad, media reported, citing sources.

Al Arabiya reported that those wounded were registered in the city of Nasiriyah on Thursday.

The reports added, citing local officials, that the authorities had imposed curfew in the areas affected by the clashes between the protesters and security forces.

One of bloodiest days in two months of #Iraq anti-government protests as security forces kill 27 people. Most of them in Nassriyah to keep protestors off a bridge. #Iran-backed militia now part of Iraqi security forces sends fighters to Najaf after #Iran embassy burned there. — jane arraf (@janearraf) November 28, 2019

عاجل ❗️

لحظة استشهات احد المتظاهرين السلميين

مشهد يدمي القلب

شاهد الابادة الجماعية لشباب العراق

يااحرار العالم ان شباب #الناصرية

يتعرضون الى اباده جماعية

هل من ناصر ينصرنا!

هم صوتكم! #عمم_الفيديو ❗️@MBachelet@UNHumanRights@amnesty@UN@antonioguterres@UN_PGA pic.twitter.com/hzMOExPLfh — Firas W. Alsarray - فراس السراي (@firasalsarrai) November 28, 2019

Moreover, the government said it was establishing so-called crisis cells — military-led groups aimed at quelling the violent rallies.

The most recent wave of protests has been focused on the city of Nasiriyah, the provincial capital of the Dhi Qar province. Al Arabiya reported, citing its sources, that the unrest was also underway in the city of Samawah located in the Muthanna province. Moreover, the demonstrators have blocked off roads between Baghdad and the nearby Diyala province.

#فوری



ادامه اعتراضات در #عراق



تظاهرکنندگان عراقی دقایقی قبل در استان ذی‌قار با نیروهای پلیس درگیر شدند. pic.twitter.com/U6IHcDVUWT — ماه ايزد يار (@MahIzadYaar) November 28, 2019

On Wednesday, the situation escalated in southern Iraq, prompting the authorities to declare curfew in the Najaf province, where the protesters set the Iranian consulate building on fire. According to the provincial governor, 47 police officers had been injured in the violence in the city of Najaf. Both Iran and Iraq condemned the attack on the embassy.

فيديو.. محتجون يهتفون بعد تجمعهم حول القنصلية الإيرانية في #النجف وهي تحترق: بالروح نفديك يا عراق pic.twitter.com/jd1LXgmVfy — العربية (@AlArabiya) November 27, 2019

The violent protests have been rocking southern Iraq since early October. More than 350 people were killed and about 15,000 people were wounded since the beginning of the protests. The demonstrators rally against corruption, low living standards, and unemployment.