Register
10:38 GMT +328 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Prime Minister Theresa May greets troops as she visits 1st Battalion The Mercian Regiment (Cheshire, Worcesters and Foresters, and Staffords) at their barracks at Bulford Camp on 29 September 2016 near Salisbury, England. The Prime Minister visited the military base in the Salisbury Plain area to meet with soldiers, see the equipment they work with and to also meet with some their families

    UK, France Wanted to Send Their Own Troops to Syria After Trump Ordered Withdrawal – Report

    © REUTERS / Matt Cardy
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    104
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/104598/86/1045988697.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201911281077423750-uk-france-wanted-to-send-their-own-troops-to-syria-after-trump-ordered-withdrawal--report/

    Theresa May reportedly gave up on the idea because she had doubts over whether the US would provide the support needed and whether the hostile parliament would approve such a move.

    The UK and France had discussed replacing American forces in Syria with an equal number of troops after Donald Trump’s surprise pull-out announcement last December, The Telegraph reports.

    A UK defence official familiar with the matter told the newspaper that the move was supposed to be a “like-for-like replacement”.

    Last December, Donald Trump declared that Daesh* had been defeated, and the US would recall its nearly 2,000-person military presence in Syria. Thousands of terrorists are still holding out, and the withdrawal has been going down slowly so far, with 1,000 troops remaining in the country to help 'secure' its oil, as Trump put it.

    Both the UK and France have been taking part in the US-led coalition in Syria, mostly in the form of air strikes. Their governments do not disclose the number of troops operating there.

    It is understood that both countries were discussing plans to deploy up to 1,000 military personnel on the ground each, driven by concerns that the US pull-out would contribute to a jihadi resurgence.

    The British part of proposal was to send fighters from the Special Air Service (a special forces unit), as well as elite forces like the Parachute Regiment and Royal Marines, according to the report.

    Theresa May is said to have dropped the plans after a “few days” of intense discussions because she wasn’t sure whether the US would provide the required air cover and logistical support and because there was a sizeable chance that MPs would reject the move.

    At the time, Theresa May’s minority government was under massive pressure from the opposition over the prime minister’s Brexit proposals, and eventually suffered a series of defeats when trying to get a withdrawal agreement with the EU through parliament.

    Replying to a request for comment, a government spokesman told the Telegraph that the UK “has always taken the necessary steps to secure Daesh’s lasting defeat and we continue to do all we can to keep our country safe.”

    May’s successor, Boris Johnson, isn’t thought to have seriously considered the plans to swoop in to replace Americans in Syria.

    The US-based journal Foreign Policy quoted an American official in July as saying that the UK and France had agreed to deploy 10 to 15 percent more elite soldiers to Syria. The exact numbers of troops involved were not disclosed.

    *aka ISIS/IS/Islamic State, a terror group outlawed by Russia, the United Nations, the United States and numerous other countries.

    Tags:
    Daesh, troops, Donald Trump, Theresa May, withdrawal, France, UK, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Singer Egine (Egine Grigoryan) performs during the Miss Fashion 2019: Goddess of the Universe finals at Vegas City Hall in Moscow
    The Challenge of Choosing a Goddess: Miss Fashion 2019 Finals in Moscow
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse