Iraqi Najaf's Governor Says Nearly 50 Policemen Injured in Violence Outside Iranian Consulate

"Forty-seven Najaf police members were wounded during the developments close to the Iranian consulate", Yasiri said.
The governor emphasized that firefighters were still working to extinguish the fire at the consulate building.
The police have been instructed to avoid using live ammunition for dispersing the demonstrators, the Governor added.
On Wednesday, the provincial authorities introduced a curfew in the area as dozens of people were involved in the clashes between demonstrators and security forces. A security source said that more than 80 people were injured in the violence. Moreover, the demonstrators set the Iranian consulate building on fire.
#فورى— Pouria Zeraati (@pouriazeraati) November 27, 2019
معترضان عراقى دقايقى پيش كنسولگرى جمهورى اسلامى در نجف را به آتش كشيدند.#العراق_ينتفض pic.twitter.com/luJKtKyXZs
As #IRGC terrorists suppress the #Iranian people into quiescence, the #Iraq|i people arise and seize the movement. Footage showing mullah regime consulate in #Najaf on fire. This is the regime’s third consular mission in Iraq set ablaze by the Iraqi peoplepic.twitter.com/5yTyVsH6xn— Reza Behrouz (@RBehrouzDO) November 27, 2019
The violent protests have been rocking southern Iraq since early October. More than 350 people were killed and about 15,000 people were wounded since the beginning of the protests. The demonstrators rally against corruption, low living standards, and unemployment.
