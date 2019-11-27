Iran Detains 8 People Linked to CIA in Connection With Protests in Country - Report

Protests broke out in several provinces earlier in November over the government’s decision to suddenly increase the price of gasoline, with some of the rallies turning violent and leading to casualties among protesters and security forces.

At least 8 people with alleged links to the CIA were detained by Iranian authorities amid the ongoing protests in the Middle Eastern country.

"These elements had received CIA-funded training in various countries under the cover of becoming citizen-journalists," the Iranian Intelligence Ministry was quoted as saying by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA). "Six were arrested while attending the riots and carrying out (CIA) orders and two while trying to ... send information abroad."

