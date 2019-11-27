Video: Israeli Warplanes Strike Targets in Gaza Following Rocket Launches - Reports

Israeli aircraft reportedly conducted a strike on targets west of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza strip.

Yemeni news channel Masirah TV reported multiple strikes were conducted near Ein Goliath Tuesday night.

Pray for Gaza pic.twitter.com/YJnouqLswp — Muhammad Smiry 🇵🇸 (@MuhammadSmiry) November 26, 2019

Palestinian journalist Diaa Mahmoud claimed to have heard sounds of an airstrike conducted west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Social media footage from the scene shows a portion of the strike.

لحظة قصف طائرات الاحتلال الحربية لموقع للمقاومة الفلسطينية جنوب قطاع #غزة.



نيو برس pic.twitter.com/vycbxLHxDa — توفيق س. المصري (@elmasriT) November 26, 2019

An alarm activated in the Ashkelon Regional Council prior to the Israeli Air Force alleged strike was identified by the Israeli Defense Force as non-rocket fire. The Ashkelon Municipality later announced no projectile fell to the city, reported The Jerusalem Post.

On Tuesday, two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip, activating the Israeli Iron Dome air defense system. The recent attack conducted by the Israeli Air Force is viewed as a response to the earlier rocket fire from Gaza as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to "respond firmly to any attack."

