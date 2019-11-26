Palestinians Will Appeal To ICC If Israel Adopts Jordan Valley Annexation Law - Mahmoud Abbas

The Palestinian authorities will turn to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and completely break off relations with Israel if it passes the law on the annexation of the Jordan Valley, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in an interview with Russian journalists.
"As for [Israeli Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu’s intention to pass a law on Israel’s annexation of the Jordan Valley, we are closely monitoring his steps in this direction. If the Israeli premier really does something like this, we will turn to the UN, the International Criminal Court, and we’ll finally and irrevocably sever all relations with Israel," Abbas stressed.
Abbas also said that the Palestinian leadership is taking decisive steps to counteract the White House’s stance on Israeli settlements voiced by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and is ready to completely break off relations with the White House.
"The Palestinian leadership does not intend to stand aside from what is happening. Last week, we began our consultations with political forces on the steps that should be taken to counter the position taken by the Americans, we are even ready to break off completely all relations with them, " Abbas said.
