White Helmets, Nusra Front Preparing Provocations with Chemical Weapons in Idlib - Russian MoD

Militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham* [formerly known as the Nusra Front] are planning, jointly with the White Helmets organization, to make a provocation with the staging of airstrikes and usage of chemical weapons in Syria's northwestern Idlib de-escalation zone, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Several sources have confirmed the information — militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham [terrorist] group ... together with the White Helmets organization are planning on attacking settlements in the Idlib de-escalation zone in order to stage incidents of airstrikes with the use of chemical weapons," the ministry said.

It added that residents of the Sarmada settlement had seen militants arriving at the town in early November in three trucks that were loaded with containers with chemicals as well as professional video-making equipment and pieces of Russian artillery.

The ministry added that the militants had been recruiting people to participate in the staging of the attack.

"It is being planned to make fake videos of destruction caused by airstrikes and artillery shooting at civil targets and the alleged use of chemical weapons in the Idlib province. [The videos] will be published on social media and used to blame the Syrian government and Russia over their alleged actions against civilians," the ministry said.

The White Helmets is a UK-registered NGO. The group enjoys wide publicity and endorsement in the West but has been accused by Damascus of extremism and spreading propaganda.

Russia considers the group's activity an element of an informational campaign aimed at the vilification of the Syrian government. In particular, Moscow accused the White Helmets of staging a false-flag provocation in Syria in 2013 that later gave grounds for the West to accuse Damascus of chemical attacks.

*Al-Nusra Front is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.