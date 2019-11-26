Houthis Say Launched Large-Scale Operation Against Saudi-Led Coalition in Port of Mocha

DOHA (Sputnik) - The Houthi movement has carried out a large-scale military operation against the Saudi-led coalition in the Red Sea port city of Mocha in response to the latter's massive attacks in the province of Al Hudaydah, the movement-controlled Al Masirah TV channel reported on Monday, citing the Houthi military spokesman.

According to Yahya Saria, nine ballistic missiles and 20 drones were involved in the operation.

He claimed that over 350 coalition troops, including Saudis, Emiratis, and Sudanese, had been killed or injured during the operation. The Houthis also allegedly destroyed five arms depots, a number of armored vehicles and disabled Patriot systems.

Saria noted that since the ceasefire, the coalition had conducted 67 airstrikes in Al Hudaydah, with 22 attacks registered on Monday alone.

The latest heavy attack, which Houthis have claimed responsibility for, occurred on 14 September, after combat drones attacked two major state-owned Saudi Aramco' oil facilities. The September attack reportedly interrupted and suspended the nation's oil production for over a week.

In total, the Houthis claim about over 30,000 breaches since the truce took effect in December 2018, when the parties agreed to a ceasefire in the port city of Al Hudaydah, an exchange of prisoners and establishment of humanitarian corridors in the area.

The armed conflict in Yemen between government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthis has been ongoing since 2015.

The war in Yemen has led to the deaths of up to 91,000 people and caused a massive humanitarian crisis.