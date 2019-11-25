Israeli Attorney General Declines to Recommend Prime Minister Netanyahu Step Aside - Report

Amid the protracted political crisis in Israel caused by the failure to form a government after the September snap election, the country's prime minister was indicted last week for fraud, breach of trust and bribery.

Israel's Attorney-General Avichai Mandelbilt on Monday said he did not believe Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has to step aside over his indictment in three corruption cases, the Justice Ministry announced.

The ministry added that the statement was coming as a response to queries submitted to Mr Mandelbilt over whether Mr Netanyahu should resign.

This comes against the backdrop of a hung parliament in Israel which is the result of the inability of both Netanyahu and his major rival Benny Gantz to form a 61-seat governing coalition in the Knesset.

Apart from this, Netanyahu has been recently charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust on three separate occasions.