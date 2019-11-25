Netherlands to Join in French-Led Maritime Mission in Strait of Hormuz - Report

Earlier this year, France called for the creation of a European maritime coalition that would be a force independent from the one led by the US.

The Netherlands will participate in the French-led maritime mission in the Strait of Hormuz, the Dutch news agency ANP has reported.

France has been calling to establish a European maritime coalition, separate from the one led by Washington. The French-led coalition is expected to be made up of 10 nations from Europe and elsewhere.

The Netherlands' decision to join France comes after Qatar and Kuwait announced earlier in the day that they would become part of the US-led naval mission in the Persian Gulf.

