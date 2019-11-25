Register
19:30 GMT +325 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Riot police tries to disperse people as they protest on a highway against increased gas price in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019

    IRGC Blames ‘Some’ Iranian Neighbours for Staging ‘Acts of Mischief’ During Petrol Price Hike Riots

    © REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCY
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe

    Earlier this month, Iran’s state-owned National Oil Company increased petrol prices by up to 50 percent, in a move that caused violent protests across the Islamic Republic, where dozens were detained over acts of vandalism and attacks on police officers.

    Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)’s second-in-command, has condemned unfriendly actions by some neighbouring countries for protests over petrol price hikes in the country earlier in November.

    “During recent riots, some of our neighbours acted against [good] neighbourly relations and the stipulations of Islam and committed acts of mischief. We advise [those] neighbours to repent”, he told a group of female Basij militia members in Tehran on Sunday as cited by Press TV. He did not elaborate.

    Fadavi promised to respond in kind to what he described as enemies' moves in the recent riots, adding, “if we wanted to make use of various capabilities of the Islamic Revolution, we were able to meddle with the most trivial issues of any country, but we will not do so because Islam does not allow that.”

    The statement comes a few days after Iranian First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri warned “certain regional countries” that they will face problems if proof pertaining to their involvement in the Iran riots is obtained.

    They “should know that if clues are found that show they intervened to create unrest inside Iran, they will see no peaceful time in the region,” Jahangiri said.

    Iran Summons Swiss Envoy Over US Comments on Protests Against Petrol Price Hikes

    He spoke after the Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned Swiss ambassador to Iran Marcos Leitner, who represents Washington’s interests in the Islamic Republic, over comments by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in connection with protests against hikes in petrol prices in Iran. The ministry described Pompeo’ statement as interference in Iran's domestic affairs.

    On 16 November, Pompeo tweeted an appeal to the protesters, saying “to the people of Iran” that “The United States is with you,” and accompanying his post with a year-old message about “the proud Iranian people…not staying silent about their government’s abuses.”

    White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said a statement at the time that Washington “supports the Iranian people in their peaceful protests against the regime that is supposed to lead them”.

    Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani harshly condemned Washington’s stance, saying that “the US’s goal vis-à-vis Iran is nothing other than to disturb its security and set fire to the Iranian nation’s interests”.

    Mass protests erupted across multiple Iranian cities in mid-November after the government announced that it would increase gasoline prices by at least 50 percent in order to save resources as the country grapples with the impact of US sanctions pressure.

    About 40 people were detained in the central Iranian city of Yazd during the protests, with  prosecutors saying that those detained were charged with committing acts of vandalism, attacking police officers and causing bodily harm to them.

    US Economic Sanctions Against Iran

    On 8 May 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and began re-imposing economic sanctions on Iran.

    Exactly a year later, Tehran said it would begin reducing its commitments under the JCPOA after 60 days unless the Western signatories took steps to offset the impact of the US sanctions. The Islamic Republic subsequently began scaling back its obligations under the accord every 60 days.

    Related:

    Iran to Avoid US Sanctions by Bypassing SWIFT, Ditching Dollar in Trade Transactions
    Iran Foreign Ministry Slams US Sanctions Against General Staff as Useless
    Iran's Minister Says Only Way to Counter US Sanctions Is to Boost Defence Power
    US Sanctions Against Iran Foster International Terrorism - Iranian First Vice President
    Tags:
    enemies, neighbors, prices, petrol, protests, Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on 24 November 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
    47th Annual American Music Awards Held in Los Angeles
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse