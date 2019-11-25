Qatar and Kuwait Vow to Join US-Led Maritime Coalition, US Official Says

The US has been pushing for creation of a naval coalition to safeguard the Strait of Hormuz, calling on its allies to join in following a series of attacks on vessels in the region earlier this year that were blamed by Washington on Iran.

Qatar and Kuwait have signalled their intention to join the US-led naval coalition in the Persian Gulf, US Army Colonel John Conklin, chief of staff of the coalition, revealed on Monday.

"Qatar and Kuwait have already told us they are going to join, so it is just a matter of time," he said.

The United States and the European Union have been calling for the deployment of naval vessels to the Persian Gulf in the wake of a string of attacks on oil tankers earlier this year.

Washington has pinned blame on Iran for the incidents, but Tehran has vehemently denied the allegation.

However, despite the US calls, few countries have agreed to join the naval coalition known as the International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC).

DETAILS TO FOLLOW