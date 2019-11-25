Register
17:11 GMT +325 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    IRGC Ground Force Commandos

    US, Israel, Saudi Arabia Will Be Destroyed If They Cross Iran's Redlines - IRGC Chief

    CC BY 4.0 / Hossein Zohrevand / IRGC Ground Force Commandos
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    10436
    Subscribe

    Last month, the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy warned of “bitter fate” for those who breach Iran's borders amid the ongoing political standoff with the US.

    Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) chief Hossein Salami has pledged that the IRGC would obliterate the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia if they cross what he described as Tehran’s redlines.

    “We have shown restraint ... we have shown patience towards the hostile moves of America, the Zionist regime (Israel) and Saudi Arabia against the Islamic Republic of Iran ... but we will destroy them if they cross our red lines”, Salami said.

    The statement comes after IRGC Navy Commander Ali Reza Tangsiri warned early last month that “bitter fate” is in store for any country that encroaches on Iran’s sea border.

    He also said that the capture of American and British forces who had entered Iran’s territorial waters in the past were only “warnings” to the forces seeking to breach the country’s maritime boundaries.

    The statement was preceded by IRGC Aerospace Force Chief Amirali Hajizadeh saying in September that “everybody should know that all American bases and their aircraft carriers, at a distance of up to 2,000 kilometres around Iran, are within the range of our missiles”.

    He spoke just a day after two drone attacks on oilfields in Saudi Arabia, which were claimed by Houthis and blamed by Washington and Riyadh on Tehran which denied the allegations.

    In a separate development that time, Yahya Rahim Safavi, a top IRGC Commander, promised that Iran would respond in kind to any US plot against the Islamic Republic.

    “If the Americans think of any plots, the Iranian nation will respond from the Mediterranean, to the Red Sea and to the Indian Ocean”, Safavi emphasised.

    Iran Denies Involvement in Tanker Attacks

    This came after Riyadh, Washington and London accused Iran of being behind the 14 September drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil facilities. Iran has rejected any involvement in the strikes.

    US President Donald Trump’s response to the incident has also included the introduction of more anti-Iranian sanctions.

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani claimed in a speech at the UN General Assembly in New York that the US sanctions were acts of “international piracy” and “merciless economic terrorism”.

    Earlier, Washington blamed Tehran for staging a number of attacks on commercial tankers in the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran vehemently denied its involvement.

    These developments, along with the downing of a US spy drone in the Strait of Hormuz further added to tensions that have been running high in the Persian Gulf since the Trump administration withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), on 8 May, 2018. Exactly a year later, Tehran announced that it suspends some of its obligations under the JCPOA.

    Related:

    US Intel Says Iran Will Buy Cutting-Edge Jets, Tanks When 2020 UNSC Arms Embargo Expires
    Iran Summons Swiss Envoy Over US Comments on Protests Against Petrol Price Hikes - Reports
    'Iran Under Extreme Pressure & Will Attack Again to Crack US' Campaign’ - US MidEast Commander
    Netanyahu Warns of 'Additional Attacks' by Iran as US Boosts Military Presence in Gulf
    Tags:
    forces, border, Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Israel, Saudi Arabia, United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on 24 November 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
    47th Annual American Music Awards Held in Los Angeles
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse