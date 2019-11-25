Pro-Government Protest Rally Takes Place in Tehran, Iran - Video

Live from Tehran as pro-government demonstrators take to Imam Hossein Square.

Protests broke out in several Iranian provinces last week over the government’s decision to suddenly increase the price of gasoline. Some of them turned violent and resulted in casualties among protesters and security forces. Afterward, a number of counter-rallies took place to call for an end to the unrest.

According to President Hassan Rouhani, the protests were organised by the United States and Israel to undermine Iran’s national security. Washington has openly voiced support for the demonstrators.

Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.