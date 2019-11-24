Register
19:13 GMT +324 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Netanyahu Warns of 'Additional Attacks' by Iran as US Boosts Military Presence in Gulf

    © AP Photo / Tsafrir Abayov
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe

    Previously, the commander of the American forces in the Middle East, General Kenneth McKenzie, made similar claims, arguing that this would go in line with Iran's alleged chosen "trajectory", calling the Islamic Republic a "bully in the neighbourhood".

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed during his speech at the opening of a Cabinet meeting on 24 November that Iran is planning "additional attacks", not only against neighbouring countries, but on its own citizens.

    The politician didn't elaborate further on his claims, including which countries are likely to be affected. Instead, he called on the international community to unite in order to put pressure on Iran, which he labelled the "largest terrorist regime in the world".

    "I call on all countries around the world that want to achieve peace in our region, and throughout the world in general, to join in the effort and apply more and more pressure on Iran and additionally, to support Israel as it takes action against this aggression", he stated.

    Speaking about Iran’s alleged attacks on its own citizens, Netanyahu apparently referred to unconfirmed reports by the NGO Amnesty International claiming that over 100 people have been killed in the fuel protests that have been rocking the Islamic Republic. Tehran has reported that only one civilian has been killed during the rallies.

    Netanyahu's comments came in response to the statements by commander of the US forces in the Middle East General Kenneth McKenzie, who claimed that "it is very possible [Iran] will attack again", while referring to a drone strike on Saudi Aramco facilities and attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf that Washington blames on Tehran. The Islamic Republic has denied being responsible for these incidents.

    "It’s the trajectory and the direction that they’re on. The attack on the oil fields in Saudi was stunning in the depth of its audaciousness. I wouldn’t rule that out going forward", he stated.

    McKenzie further noted that Iran, which is under “maximum pressure” from US sanctions, could seek to “crack the campaign” in a bid to provoke Washington.

    Attacks on Oil Trade in Middle East

    Saudi Arabian refineries suffered a massive missile and drone attack in September 2019, which was claimed by Houthi militants fighting a Saudi-led military coalition in their home country. Despite this, the US attributed the attack, which its Patriot defence systems had failed to thwart, to Iran, presenting no proof to substantiate the claim.

    A poster of the U.S. President Donald Trump is set on fire during the annual anti-Israeli Al-Quds, Jerusalem, Day rally in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 8, 2018
    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    ‘We’ll Catch Trump, Put Him on Trial’ – Top Iran Official Mocks POTUS, US Gulf Policies

    Prior to this, in two separate incidents, a total of six oil tankers belonging to Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Norway were attacked in the Persian Gulf, suffering damages to their hulls. The UAE conducted an investigation into one of the incidents, arriving at the conclusion that a state actor was responsible for organising the attack, but failed to specify which one. Washington blamed both attacks on Tehran, once again presenting no credible evidence to prove their allegation. Iran has denied all the accusations.

    Related:

    Australia's Joining Gulf Patrolling Not Sign of Support for US Stance on Iran - Diplomat
    UK Disturbs EU's Plans on Iran by Opting to Join US-Led Gulf Op – Reports
    ‘We’ll Catch Trump, Put Him on Trial’ – Top Iran Official Mocks POTUS, US Gulf Policies
    US Leaders Advising Prudence on Iran Reflects ‘New Balance of Power’ in Persian Gulf
    Iran Inks $440 Million Deal to Develop Gulf Gas Field Despite US Sanctions
    Tags:
    US, attacks, Iran, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse