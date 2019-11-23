US Vice President Pence Visits US Military Base in Iraq Amid Nationwide Protests - Reports

CAIRO (Sputnik) - US Vice President Mike Pence arrived on Saturday at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq for an unexpected visit, the New York Times newspaper reported.

According to AFP news agency, Pence held a telephone conversation with the country's Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi but did not meet with him.

"There won't be a meeting as they had a phone call," one of the sources told AFP.

The purpose of the visit is not reported.

This is the first visit of the US vice president to Iraq and it comes nearly a year since US President Donald Trump paid a similar unexpected visit to the Middle Eastern country causing a wave of criticism in Iraqi political circles.

The media outlet also noted that the timing of the US vice president's trip to Iraq coincides with the peak of nationwide protests that the Iraqi government struggle to cope with.

Unrest erupted in Iraq in early October, with people demanding the dismissal of the government, as well as deep economic reforms, better living conditions and improved social welfare programs.

Iraqi President Barham Salih announced on 31 October that Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi had agreed to resign.

Later on, the White House urged the Iraqi government to hold early elections and "halt the violence against protesters".