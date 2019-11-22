UNSC Holds Meeting on Humanitarian Crisis in Syria - Video

Since 2011, the Syrian civil war has seen a toll of over 5.6 million refugees and over 6 million internally displaced, a total equal to over half the population of the war-torn nation. Government forces led by President Bashar Assad have regained control over territories while striving to create favorable repatriation conditions for refugees.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is holding a meeting dedicated to the current humanitarian crisis in Syria.

According to Mark Lowcock, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, over half of the population in Syria - almost 12 million people - are in dire need of humanitarian assistance. The United Nations conducted over 5,500 delivery missions in Syria between January and September, with a record 1.1 million people provided with some food in October through cross-border deliveries.

Russia, as one of the guarantors of the ceasefire in the country, carries out regular humanitarian operations across Syria.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.