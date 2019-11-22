Register
22:17 GMT +322 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An Iranian Army soldier stands guard on a military speed boat during the Velayat-90 navy exercises in the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran

    Iranian General Warns US Against Acting Irresponsibly in Gulf as New Carrier Strike Group Enters It

    © AFP 2019 / IIPA/ALI MOHAMMADI
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 100
    Subscribe

    The US established what it calls a "maritime coalition" to ensure the safety of shipping routes in the Persian Gulf after at least six tankers suffered attacks there this year. Iran has argued that local forces are more than capable of ensuring the maritime security in the region without external help.

    Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps commander Major General Gholam Ali Rashid has cautioned foreign states hostile to Iran against acting irresponsibly in the Persian Gulf region, stressing that the message is mostly directed at the US. He added that otherwise, the safety of their military contingency could not be guaranteed.

    "We warn the Islamic Republic’s enemies, particularly the US, against taking any wrong measures in the [Persian Gulf] region if they wish to keep their troops safe. Sending messages is not enough for preventing war and conflict", he said.

    The statement comes amid the arrival of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) Carrier Strike Group in the Persian Gulf, which passed through the strategic Strait of Hormuz connecting the Gulf with the Indian Ocean on 19 November. The strike group arrived to ensure the free flow of commerce, maritime stability, and security in the Persian Gulf region, a statement by the US Navy said.

    'Unnecessary' Maritime Coalition

    The US has established a military maritime coalition and invited global powers to join it in a bid to ensure the safety of navigation in the Gulf, through which one fifth of world's oil flows. The measure came in response to attacks on six oil tankers in the Gulf in two separate incidents in May and June 2019 by unknown assailants.

    The US pointed the blame at Iran, despite the latter vehemently denying involvement. An official investigation by the UAE, near whose shores one of the attacks took place, concluded that the attack was organised by a state actor, without naming which one. An Iranian tanker was also attacked in a separate incident, although in the Red Sea, off Saudi shores.

    Saudi Arabian missile corvette Tabuk (File)
    CC0
    Saudi Arabia to Join Major US-Led Naval Drills in the Gulf — Defence Ministry

    Few countries answered Washington's call to participate in the coalition, with nations like Israel, Saudi Arabia, and UAE agreeing to assist. Iran, however, criticised the initiative, calling it unnecessary and arguing that regional powers could ensure maritime security better, if they cooperate properly.

    Related:

    Iran's Zarif Says in Op-ed ‘Either All Gulf Countries Enjoy Security, Or All Will Be Deprived of It'
    UAE Joins US-led Maritime Coalition in Middle East After Drones Hit Saudi Oil Facilities - Reports
    Iraq Rejects Participation in US-led Maritime Coalition in Middle East
    Tags:
    security, Persian Gulf, Iran, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse