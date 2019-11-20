Saudi-Led Coalition Spokesman Refutes Houthi Claim of Downing F-15 Warplane - SPA

Earlier in the day, Yemen's Houthi militia claimed their air defence systems "intercepted" an F-15 fighter jet "belonging to the countries of aggression in Saada province." At the time the Houthis did not detail which coalition country the warplane belonged to.

The spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, Lt. Col. Turki Al-Maliki, called the Houthi' claims that they intercepted a Saudi aircraft “baseless and false”, the kingdom's official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Al-Maliki noted that what was published earlier in the day was in reference to a previous and unsuccessful attempt that took place on 1 July 2018, describing the newly made claim by the Houthis as "an extension of the militia’s methodology of falsifying information”.

On Wednesday, Yemen's Houthi militia claimed that they "intercepted" an F-15 jet that allegedly belonged to one of the Saudi-led coalition members.

Yemen has been engulfed in a violent conflict between the government headed by Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah. Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request. Millions of Yemenis remain in need of immediate humanitarian aid, according to the United Nations.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW