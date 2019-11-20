Yemen's Houthis Claim They Shot Down Warplane of Saudi-Led Coalition

Earlier this week, the militia temporarily seized and then released three South Korean vessels and their 16 crew members, including two South Korean nationals, following reports that they had seized a ship carrying a drilling rig from Saudi Arabia to Somalia through the Red Sea.

Yemen's Houthi militia have reported shooting down a Saudi-led coalition F-15 fighter jet.

In a tweet, a militia spokesman wrote: "Our air defence systems have intercepted an F-15 fighter jet belonging to the countries of aggression in Saada province."

The Houthis did not clarify which coalition country the plane belonged to. The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen includes Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt and Sudan, as well as proviate military contractors and US and UK logistical and other support.

Saudi Arabia has yet to comment on the Houthi claims.

Earlier Wednesday, South Korea's foreign ministry confirmed that all three of its ships and their crew members had been released by the Houthis, who had seized the vessels as they transitted the Red Sea amid speculation that one of the ship was a Saudi-flagged tugboat.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW