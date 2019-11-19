Explosions Reported Near Damascus Airport - State Media

According to Syrian state-run news agency SANA, multiple explosions were heard near the international airport of Damascus.

No further details are immediately available.

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that air-raid sirens had sounded in northern parts of Israel. Later, the IDF confirmed that the Iron Dome System had intercepted four projectiles fired from Syrian territory.

In September, SANA reported that an unidentified unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the city of Akraba, southeast of Damascus. At the time, several explosions in Damascus and its suburbs were reported at about 20:05 local time (17:05 GMT).

Akraba is located about 10 kilometers (6 miles) southeast of Damascus on the way to the city’s international airport.