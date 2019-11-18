Register
00:02 GMT +319 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Israel and Palestine flags

    US Settlement Offer 'Totally Contradicts With International Law' - Abbas Spokesman

    © AP Photo /
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    199
    Subscribe

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced earlier on Monday that Washington no longer views the existence of Jewish settlements established by Israel in the occupied West Bank as inconsistent with international law.

    Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for the president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, said Monday that the US move "contradicts totally with international law", according to Reuters and AFP.

    Washington is "not qualified or authorized to cancel the resolutions of international law, and has no right to grant legality to any Israeli settlement", Rudeineh said, cited by AFP.

    Earlier in the day, Pompeo repudiated a 1978 State Department legal opinion on the illegality of settlements - now home to over 600,000 Israelis - the latest Trump administration move to bolster Tel Aviv’s grip over the West Bank and East Jerusalem, territories claimed by Palestinians establishing a state of their own.

    Pompeo suggested that the US decision not be used as precedent for any other part of the world or interpreted as an attempt to prejudge the ultimate status of the West Bank.

    Palestinian negotiator Saeb Muhammad Salih Erekat on Monday echoed Rudeineh's statement, slamming the Trump administration assertion as "irresponsible US behaviour".

    “International law and system clearly define the illegality of all Israeli settlements, including by the International Court of Justice, the UN Security Council, and the International Committee of the Red Cross”, Erekat said, adding that “Israel’s colonial-settlement enterprise perpetuates the negation of the Palestinian right to self-determination [...] Once again, with this announcement, the Trump administration is demonstrating the extent to which it’s threatening the international system with its unceasing attempts to replace international law with the ‘law of the jungle’".

    Jordan's Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, warned of "dangerous consequences" to Washington's change of position on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. Safadi noted that the Jewish settlements in the territory are illegal, undermining the prospect for a two-state solution in which a Palestinian state could exist side-by-side with Israel, a solution Arab countries say is the only way to resolve the decades-old Arab-Israeli conflict, according to Reuters.

    Notably, the European Union quickly rejected the Trump administration move.

    “The European Union’s position on Israeli settlement policy in the occupied Palestinian territory is clear and remains unchanged: all settlement activity is illegal under international law and it erodes the viability of the two-state solution and the prospects for a lasting peace [...] The EU will continue to support a resumption of a meaningful process towards a negotiated two-state solution, the only realistic and viable way to fulfill the legitimate aspirations of both parties”, an EU spokesperson said in a statement, cited by The Times of Israel.

    The West Bank was seized by Tel Aviv in 1967, during the Six-Day War. Despite protests by Palestinians and almost the entirety of the international community, Israel refuses to release the territory, including East Jerusalem - which is partially occupied by Israel - and the Gaza Strip.

    The Palestine Authority is currently divided between two major factions - Fatah, which governs the West Bank, and Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip. 

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked the Trump administration for what the beleaguered politician described as "righting a historical wrong".

    "Israel remains ready and willing to conduct peace negotiations with the Palestinians regarding all final status issues in an effort to achieve a durable peace but will continue to reject all arguments regarding the illegality of the settlements", Netanyahu said, adding that Tel Aviv is "deeply grateful to President Trump, Secretary Pompeo and the entire US administration for their steadfast position" and added that the rest of the world must "adopt a similar position".

    Related:

    'It’s Either Us or Them': Jordanian Scholar Claims Palestine Does Not Belong to Jews (Video)
    Guterres Appoints Deputy Head of Palestine Refugee Agency Amid Ongoing Misconduct Probe
    Pakistan Should be Ready for War as India 'Tries to Turn Kashmir Into Another Palestine' - Minister
    ‘Witch Hunt’: Pro-Palestine Reporter’s Press Pass Revoked for UK Labour Conference
    Barcelona's Largest Synagogue Vandalised With 'Free Palestine' Graffiti
    Tags:
    United States, settlement, peace, Palestine, Israel, West Bank
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Natasha Poly walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, held at the Kodak Theatre on 16 November 2006 in Hollywood, California.
    Taste of Russia: Victoria's Secret Models Stun with Gorgeous Looks
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse