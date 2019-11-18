Yemen's Houthis Claim to Have Seized Unidentified Vessel in Red Sea - Report

The waters surrounding the war-torn state of Yemen have seen numerous incidents in recent years, including repeated attacks on Saudi-led coalition naval fources by Yemen's Houthi militia.

Yemen's Houthi militia have confirmed that they've seized a vessel in the Red Sea, and said that the ship will be released if it is confirmed that it belongs to South Korea, Reuters reports.

Earlier, the Saudi Press Agency reported, citing a Saudi-led military coalition spokesman, that the militia had hijacked and seized a vessel towing a South Korean drilling rig in the Red Sea.

The seizure is thought to have taken place in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, separating southwestern Yemen from Djibouti.

