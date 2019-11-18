Kuwaiti Emir Reappoints Prime Minister, Dismisses 2 Cabinet Ministers - Reports

The prime minister announced the government's resignation to the Kuwaiti emir on 14 November.
Following the reappointment, the Kuwaiti prime minister was tasked with nominating new members of the cabinet and present a list of names to the emir, the Kuna news agency reported.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah al-Khaled al-Hamad al-Sabah will become the defence minister in the new cabinet, while Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas al-Saleh will take office as the interior minister, the media stated.
