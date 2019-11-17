Forty Detained in Central Iran During Protests Against Petrol Price Spike - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran's Supreme leader Ali Khamenei has voiced support for the government's decision to raise petrol prices, accusing 'foreign-backed thugs' of violence at the protests across the country.

Forty people have been detained in the central Iranian city of Yazd during protests against the recent surge in petrol prices, the ISNA news agency reported on Sunday, citing a local prosecutor.

According to the prosecutor, those detained are charged with committing acts of vandalism, attacking police officers and causing bodily harm to them.

He added that most of the detainees were not Yazd residents.

The Iranian government increased petrol prices on Friday, prompting rallies across the country. That same day, one person was reportedly killed during protests in the southern city of Sirjan.