Iran's Defense Minister Says Only Way to Counter US Sanctions Is to Boost Defence Power

The Defence Minister made the remarks on Saturday at the Meeting on Countering Defence Sanctions.
“The enemy has targeted Iran's existence. They don’t want to hurt Iran; they intend to delete it,” said Hatami, cited by IRNA, adding that Iran’s enemies are trying to penetrate the infrastructure as well as the cultural, political, and economic programs of Iran.
Some countries are actors, some are playmakers and some are pure followers, Hatami added, saying that today, Iran has become a regional playmaker in the region through resistance, reliance on internal capabilities and the development of defence power.
“The power of Iran has been a result of nothing, but relying on domestic capacities,” he added.
