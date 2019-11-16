Israel Defence Forces Confront Al Jazeera's Narrative Surrounding Gaza Strip Ceasefire Violations

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) clashed earlier in the week with Palestinian militants after the army eliminated Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata. The militants and the IDF brokered a ceasefire, which has nevertheless been violated in the past days.

The Israel Defence Forces have taken to Twitter to question Al Jazeera's coverage of the events surrounding the tensions around the Gaza Strip.

The IDF responded to a Twitter publication by the news outlet that was headlined "Israeli army launches fresh air raids on Gaza, two days after ceasefire agreed", pointing out that the first rockets that were fired after the ceasefire was brokered came from the Gaza Strip, followed by two more attacks.

The military said that the channel apparently lost track of the chronology of the events.

The IDF earlier announced via Twitter that they carried out airstrikes on Hamas targets in retaliation to rockets fired from the Gaza Strip. According to the tweet, the Israeli military is prepared for "various scenarios".

In response to the rockets fired from Gaza at Israeli civilians overnight, our forces struck Hamas terror targets in Gaza.



The Israeli Army specified that the air raid did not target positions of the Islamic Jihad group and only concerned sites belonging to Hamas.

The strikes came hours after two rockets were intercepted in the area surrounding the southern city of Be'er Sheva.

This is the first time that the Israel Defence Forces have hit Hamas targets since the tensions at the border escalated, with the IDF and Islamic Jihad militants continuously exchanging fire.

On 12 November, the IDF announced that Gaza-based Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata had been killed as a result of an Israeli targeted strike on his home in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Following the incidents, a ceasefire was established between the parties in the early hours of 14 November that was brokered by Egypt and greenlighted by the Palestinian group.

However, just hours later, the ceasefire was violated as several rockets were fired from Gaza.