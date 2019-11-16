Bomb Attack in Northern Syria Kills 13, Injures Over 30 - Video

Thirteen civilians were killed and more than thirty people were injured in a bomb attack on Saturday in the Syrian city of al-Bab, 30 kilometres south of the Turkish border. It is not immediately clear who is responsible for the attack.
According to a local source, the explosion was likely a car bomb attack.
Al-Bab is the largest city in the areas of northern Syria controlled by the Turkish Army and its allied forces, referred to as a safe zone by Ankara.
Last week, at least eight people were killed and more than 20 sustained injuries after a car explosion rocked the village of Suluk in the north of the Syrian Raqqa Governorate.
