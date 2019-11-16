Bomb Attack in Northern Syria Kills 13, Injures Over 30 - Video

Earlier this month, an explosion in Syria’s Tal Abyad, near the Turkish border, claimed the lives of 14 people, including seven civilians.

Thirteen civilians were killed and more than thirty people were injured in a bomb attack on Saturday in the Syrian city of al-Bab, 30 kilometres south of the Turkish border. It is not immediately clear who is responsible for the attack.

According to a local source, the explosion was likely a car bomb attack.

🔴الإعــــلام الحـــربي



إصابة نحو 20 شخصاً حالة بعضهم حرجة جراء انفجار السيارة المفخخة في مدينة الباب الواقعة تحت سيطرة فصائل "الجيش الحر" المدعومة تركياً بريف حلب الشمالي الشرقي، بحسب تنسيقيات المسلحين. pic.twitter.com/YwfOrahj2D — casper (@casper_425) November 16, 2019

Al-Bab is the largest city in the areas of northern Syria controlled by the Turkish Army and its allied forces, referred to as a safe zone by Ankara.

Last week, at least eight people were killed and more than 20 sustained injuries after a car explosion rocked the village of Suluk in the north of the Syrian Raqqa Governorate.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW