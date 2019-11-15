Videos: Israeli Forces Attack 'Terrorist Targets' in Gaza Strip - IDF

The Israel Defense Force (IDF) announced new airstrikes on Gaza early Friday morning, saying they were "attacking terrorist targets" in the territory.

"We are currently striking Islamic Jihad terror targets in Gaza," the IDF tweeted. "This comes after rockets were indiscriminately fired from Gaza at Israeli civilians today." In a previous tweet two hours prior, they noted two rockets fired into southern Israel from Gaza were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system.

Reports from inside the Gaza Strip said Gaza city and Hattin, west of Khan Younis, had been hit by IDF attacks. Others reported airstrikes near Rafah, in the south of the territory.

Explosions and the roar of IAF jet engines, as well as the whine of drone motors, were recorded by observers in the early morning hours.

#Watch || An Israeli airstrike on the west of Khanyounis city southern Gaza Strip now.

The sound of the Israeli drones and warcraft in #Gaza's airspace now

Gazan journalist Muhammad Smiry​ reported at least two injuries resulting from the attacks.

​Meanwhile, several trucks carrying IDF armored vehicles were recorded rolling down an Israeli highway Friday morning in the direction of the Gaza border.

جيش الاحتلال ينقل ألياته إلى حدود قطاع غزة .

​The exchange of fire comes just hours after Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and the IDF reached a fragile truce, which followed a massive bombardment by both sides of the others' territory. At least 34 Gazans have been killed by IDF airstrikes in recent days.