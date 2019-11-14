Ceasefire Agreement Reached in Gaza, Israeli Media Reports

A ceasefire agreement has been reached between Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group, Kann News reported. According to an Egyptian source, it comes into effect at 5:30 am.
מקור מצרי לכאן חדשות: הושג הסכם הפסקת אש והוא נכנס לתוקף בשעה 5 וחצי בבוקר@galberger— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 14, 2019
Earlier in the day, the leader of Islamic Jihad, Zeyad al-Nakhala, offered Israel terms for a ceasefire in the Gaza strip, while also accusing Israeli forces of starting the aggressive actions in the region.
