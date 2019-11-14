'Barrage of Rockets' Fired From Gaza Toward Several Israeli Cities - IDF

The Israeli Defense Forces reported a barrage of rockets were fired at cities located in both central and southern Israel late Wednesday evening.

Home Front Command Alerts were triggered in the Israeli cities Ashdod, Rehovot and Gedera, according to the IDF.

Crazy picture from Rehovot pic.twitter.com/8KQqOa5oGq — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) November 13, 2019

Reported eyewitness footage from Rehovot shows the interception of a rocket near the city.

תיעוד היירוט בשמי העיר רחובות pic.twitter.com/oLC2K5RuWC — אלי שלזינגר Eli Shlezinger (@EliShlezinger) November 13, 2019

Blasts from the rocket barrage can be overheard in a social media video allegedly recorded from Gaza.

Following the strikes, the IDF announced in a tweet with "#JiHadEnough" that it would renew attacks on terrorist targets in Gaza.

In a translated statement, the military force asserted it views the recent strike as very severe and noted that the service "is in high readiness and will continue to act as necessary against attempts to harm Israeli civilians."

Earlier Tuesday evening, the IDF reported locations in southern Israel were struck by "hundreds of rockets" fired by Islamic jihadists in Gaza.

Israel and Gaza have been exchanging rocket fire for the past several days following the reported airstrike killing of Baha Abu al-Ata, commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW