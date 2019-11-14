Islamic Jihad Leader Offers Israel Terms For Ceasefire in Gaza - Reports

Islamic Jihad leader Zeyad al-Nakhala has presented the group's terms for an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire with Israel in the Gaza Strip in an interview with Al-Mayadeen TV, Reuters reported.
If the conditions are not met, the cross-border rocket exchange would continue indefinitely, al-Nakhala said.
Earlier in the day, the Israeli military reported hundreds of rockets launched from Gaza at Israeli territory, with ''one rocket every seven minutes''.
RAW FOOTAGE: The skies of southern Israel RIGHT NOW. Hundreds of rockets are being fired by Islamic Jihad from #Gaza at Israeli homes. pic.twitter.com/x2nAhJZMjd— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 13, 2019
The IDF also reported that senior Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata was killed during a series of airstrikes targeting the positions of the militant group.
