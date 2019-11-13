Palestinian Prime Minister Calls on Israel to Immediately Stop Airstrikes at Gaza

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called on Israel to stop strikes at the Gaza Strip, appealing to the United Nations for help.

"Israel must immediately stop its ongoing aggression against our people in Gaza. We call upon the United Nations to provide international protection to our people who continue to be subjected to Israeli violations and crimes both in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip", Shtayyeh said on Twitter.

At the same time, Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said continued to strike Islamic Jihad terror targets in the Gaza Strip. According to the military, several rocket launchers, as well as an underground terror infrastructure and operations rooms were hit by the strikes, in response to the rockets launched earlier in the day from the northern Gaza Strip.

🔺10:53pm – Rockets fired at southern Israel

————13 November———-

🔺12:41am – IDF strikes Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza, including:

• rocket launchers

• underground terror infrastructure

• operations rooms — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 13, 2019

The confrontation between Israel and Hamas escalated early on Tuesday after Israeli airstrikes killed Baha Abu Al-Atta, a top commander from the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, triggering a fierce response. The 42-year-old leader was said to have been responsible for hundreds of terror attacks and IDF suspected him of preparing a new attack against Israel.